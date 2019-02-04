Little By Little to Perform on the Next Live Lunch

Led by singer-songwriter, Kayla Little, Little By Little offers fresh takes on classic favorites and earworm-filled originals. The Murray-based three piece will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch concert series.

Little By Little is an indie-folk band led by Kayla Little (Little was also featured on last month's Live Lunch with the Black Eyed Susans). Brent Smith, bass, and Aaron Moody, drums, complete the trio. All three members have studied and performed music at Murray State University, equipping the group with an excellent sense of musicianship and harmonically unique arrangements. LBL's wide scope of influences range from jazz, to folk, to pop, creating an eclectic sound that still feels familiar and modern.

LBL is currently recording their second release, a six song EP set to premiere this spring. Little By Little's previous releases can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and Bandcamp. The group will perform on Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, February 15th at 12 noon. That night, LBL will cross MSU's campus to Lucky's Bar and Grill, where they will play from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join Tracy Ross Friday, February 15th, at 12 noon for Little By Little's performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, KY, and listeners like you.

For more information on Little By Little and their upcoming shows, visit their Facebook page.