Wayne Harper On Live Lunch This Friday

Join us this Friday at noon for a special Live Lunch performance from multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Wayne Harper.

Seventy years ago, Wayne Harper was born into the musically rich region of West Kentucky. He was raised on a farm and learned that hard work and determination would have positive outcomes. At home he heard his mother playing piano music. Around the area outside his home, Bluegrass music and the Shultz, Travis thumb picking guitar playing style was a strong influence. People like Merle Travis, Ike Everly, Bell Monroe were leading the way for modern music that originated from older traditions. Wayne had relatives and friends that played these styles and exposed him to the wonderment and versatility of the guitar and harmonica.

His world flipped when Wayne, at the age eight, saw Elvis Presley perform on the Ed Sullivan Show. This event crystalized his desire to play guitar and sing. Wayne’s first guitar was an inexpensive Silvertone acoustic he bought with money earned selling newspapers on an army base. That guitar was very difficult to play, but eventually he was able to play chords along with his friends and family who played melodically.

In Wayne’s entire lifetime there has been space for music, and he continues today playing music and writing songs. Recently retired from a thirty-year career at Murray State University managing Facilities and Grounds along with teaching Horticulture courses and Taijiquan (Taichichuan). This career encouraged creative endeavors and Wayne found opportunities to develop both musically and as a Martial artist.

Tune in Friday at noon to hear Wayne Harper on Live Lunch, with support from Just Hamburgers in Paducah and MSU's Department of Digital Media Services.