2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Carlisle County

WKMS
Published May 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Carlisle County Judge-Executive

Democratic incumbent Greg Terry is uncontested.
Learn more about Terry in this story.

Magistrate

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Shelli Hamilton
Matthew Oliver

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Keith Crider
Rick Yarbrough
Democratic Primary
Kelly R. Laird
Todd Pearson
Steve Draper Jr.

2022 Primary Election Guide
