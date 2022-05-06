2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Carlisle County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary

Christopher M. Tucker

Steven Jack Rudy

There is no Democratic nominee.

Carlisle County Judge-Executive

Democratic incumbent Greg Terry is uncontested.

Magistrate

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Shelli Hamilton

Matthew Oliver

3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Keith Crider

Rick Yarbrough

Democratic Primary

Kelly R. Laird

Todd Pearson

Steve Draper Jr.