2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Carlisle County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State House District 1
Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Carlisle County Judge-Executive
Democratic incumbent Greg Terry is uncontested.
Learn more about Terry in this story.
Magistrate
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Shelli Hamilton
Matthew Oliver
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Keith Crider
Rick Yarbrough
Democratic Primary
Kelly R. Laird
Todd Pearson
Steve Draper Jr.