Retired Eddyville police chief, small business owner running in GOP primary for Lyon judge-exec

May’s primary election will see two GOP candidates for Lyon County judge-executive square off for the nomination, with a lone Democrat waiting to face the winner in fall’s general election.

Retired Eddyville Police chief Jamie Green and local business owner Jenni Parrent Frank are both vying for the Republican spot on the fall ballot in the May 17 primary. Democrat Steven Allen will face the winner in the fall.

Current Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White will not be seeking a fourth term in the county’s top office. White said he does not have plans to seek a higher office but did not rule running for an elected office at a future date . White has been in the office since 2011.

Jamie Green

Green is recently retired from her position as the police chief for the city of Eddyville after more than 20 years on the force. She has also served as president and treasurer for the Lyon County PTO president and treasurer and Lyon County Fire District Two treasurer.

Green said her experience in community leadership positions gives her a greater understanding of how county government works. She has also acted as a grant writer for multiple local organizations, another skill she brings into the county’s top office.

“I’ve had to be involved in the city government and the county government, getting permission, presenting those projects to their respective city council or fiscal court, same thing with the schools,” Green said. “I know how that goes and how those things work”

Green said one of the biggest issues currently facing the county is internet access. Green said she hopes to work with internet service providers to bring coverage across the county. She said she wants the service to be affordable and reliable.

“I know there are some current projects that [the current judge-executive] is working on with Pennyrile Rural Electric and some [American Rescue Plan Act] funds to try and get coverage on the south end of the county, but we still have a lot of people who don’t have it.”

Green said she hopes to continue any projects from the previous judge-executive, as well as find new opportunities to bring internet coverage into other parts of the county.

Green said she wants voters to know that she is the same person out on the street as she is in her private family life. Originally from Louisville, Green said she has always felt accepted in the small town community and wants to work on the community's behalf.

“I’ve been here for 21 years, and this is home to me,” Green said “Everything I do, I do for this community. I don’t want any recognition. I don’t want any benefits … I do everything for this community, not for myself or any one in particular, but [for] the residents.”

Jenni Parrent Frank

Frank owns Town's Mercantile in Eddyville and has a background in agriculture and food manufacturing retail. She also serves part-time as Education Coordinator for the Caldwell County Conservation District. Frank believes having experience in both the private and public sector will be an advantage.

“Being able to financially forecast and plan, that is a definitely a major need for our county to stay responsible when it comes to our finances. Also, I believe that a critical aspect of a judge executive is to be forward thinking and vision minded,” Frank said.

Frank said her experiences with start-up businesses has helped her develop a mind for future planning. She said that it would take a business-minded person to turn county goals – such as new industry and tourism – into a reality.

Frank also says affordable internet access is a big concern for Lyon County. She said, to develop her ideas for industry and tourism, it’s crucial that more parts of Lyon County get access to quality internet. Frank said that continuing any previous projects to bring in ISPs would be a priority.

“Our current judge-executive has done quite a bit of work towards getting those contracts established,” Frank said. “I think staying on top of them and executing them is necessary, but also the affordability aspect”

While getting internet coverage for the county is top priority, if elected, she also hopes to grow the tourism industry locally. Frank said the county has two tourism boards, and both boards should work together to accomplish that goal.

Frank said her vision for Lyon County is what makes her an appealing candidate.

“I can see what Lyon County looks like in the future,” she said. “I will do everything in my power to work on behalf of our citizens to make Lyon County a better place, and to bring in industry, [and] make our county worthy of passing off to future generations.”

Steven Allen

On the blue side of the ballot, Democrat Steven Allen will be the only representative for his party on the Democratic ticket for judge-executive. Allen was a last minute addition to the race after redistricting created a deadline extension for candidates to register for the primaries .

The 2022 primary elections will take place on May 17. Learn more about races in the region in our Primary Election Voter Guide.