2022 Primary Election Voter Guide

-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.
-
A Republican incumbent seeking reelection as Calloway County judge-executive is facing two challengers – a local realtor and a county road department employee – in this month’s primary election.
-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.
-
Christian County will see four Republican candidates face off in the primary election for judge-executive, with Democratic incumbent Steve Tribble waiting to face the winner in fall’s general election.
-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.
-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.
-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.
-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.
-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.
-
A listing of the races and candidates in the May 2022 Primary Election.