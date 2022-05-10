© 2022
2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: McLean County

Published May 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

U.S. Representative

2nd Congressional District
Republican Primary
S. Brett Guthrie
E. Lee Watts
Brent Feher
Democratic Primary
Hank Linderman
William Dakota Compton

Ky. State House District 12

Republican Primary
Lynn Bechler
Jim Gooch Jr.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
There will be no Democratic Primary. Allen Lossner was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Learn more about Lossner in this story.

McLean County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Curtis L. Dame
Erica Tapp
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Commonwealth's Attorney

45th Judicial Circuit
Democratic Primary
Clayton Douglas Adams
Daniel Sherman Jr.

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide
