2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: McLean County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
U.S. Representative
2nd Congressional District
Republican Primary
S. Brett Guthrie
E. Lee Watts
Brent Feher
Democratic Primary
Hank Linderman
William Dakota Compton
Ky. State House District 12
Republican Primary
Lynn Bechler
Jim Gooch Jr.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
There will be no Democratic Primary. Allen Lossner was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Learn more about Lossner in this story.
McLean County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Curtis L. Dame
Erica Tapp
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Commonwealth's Attorney
45th Judicial Circuit
Democratic Primary
Clayton Douglas Adams
Daniel Sherman Jr.