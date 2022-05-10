2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Calloway County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 5

Republican incumbent Mary Beth Imes is uncontested. There is no GOP primary opponent and no Democrat is filed for the race.

Calloway County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Joel H. Stansberry

Mark Fredrick

Kenny Imes

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Calloway County Sheriff

Republican Primary

Ryan O. Dawson

Nicky J. Knight

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Regina Beth Deering

Ricky Stewart

Democratic Primary

Phillip Lynn Rogers

Kenney Travis

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Larry Crutcher

William "Bill" Duncan