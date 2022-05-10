2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Calloway County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 5
Republican incumbent Mary Beth Imes is uncontested. There is no GOP primary opponent and no Democrat is filed for the race.
Calloway County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Joel H. Stansberry
Mark Fredrick
Kenny Imes
Calloway County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Ryan O. Dawson
Nicky J. Knight
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Regina Beth Deering
Ricky Stewart
Democratic Primary
Phillip Lynn Rogers
Kenney Travis
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Larry Crutcher
William "Bill" Duncan