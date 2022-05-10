© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Calloway County

WKMS
Published May 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 5

Republican incumbent Mary Beth Imes is uncontested. There is no GOP primary opponent and no Democrat is filed for the race.

Calloway County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Joel H. Stansberry
Mark Fredrick
Kenny Imes
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Calloway County Sheriff

Republican Primary
Ryan O. Dawson
Nicky J. Knight

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Regina Beth Deering
Ricky Stewart
Democratic Primary
Phillip Lynn Rogers
Kenney Travis

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Larry Crutcher
William "Bill" Duncan

Tags

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide
Related Content