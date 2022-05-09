2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Caldwell County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State House District 8

Republican Primary

Larry Curling

Walker Wood Thomas

There will be no Democratic Primary. Pam Dossett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.

Caldwell County Judge-Executive

Princeton Mayor Kota Young is running unopposed on the Republican ticket and former Caldwell magistrate Philip Sisk is running on the Democratic ticket. They will meet in fall's general election.

Caldwell County Clerk

Republican Primary

Jenny Phelps Clark

Jennifer Watson Hale

Kristina Thompson

Caldwell County Sheriff

Republican Primary

Chris Noel

Brent E. McDowell

Don Weedman

Jeremy Hillyard

Steve Caldwell

William "Keith" Suits

Democratic Primary

John "Big John" Lundstrom

Shawn Young

Jon S. Petit

James Trent Fox

Jailer

Republican Primary

William H. Harper

Joe Don Doom

Douglas L. Martin Sr.

Coroner

Republican Primary

Dewayne Trafford

Kevin A. Lane

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Elbert Bennett

Jan Vied

Donnie Conway

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Shirley Boyd Gray

Clyde Harvey Ortt

Jeff Boone

3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Jennifer Choate

Brent Stallins

4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Jeffrey Alex Simms

Trent Burton

Chase Peyton Mitchell

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan

Brandon Knoth

Matt Schalk

Jennifer S. Nelson