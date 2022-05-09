2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Caldwell County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 8
Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas
There will be no Democratic Primary. Pam Dossett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Caldwell County Judge-Executive
Princeton Mayor Kota Young is running unopposed on the Republican ticket and former Caldwell magistrate Philip Sisk is running on the Democratic ticket. They will meet in fall's general election.
Caldwell County Clerk
Republican Primary
Jenny Phelps Clark
Jennifer Watson Hale
Kristina Thompson
Caldwell County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Chris Noel
Brent E. McDowell
Don Weedman
Jeremy Hillyard
Steve Caldwell
William "Keith" Suits
Democratic Primary
John "Big John" Lundstrom
Shawn Young
Jon S. Petit
James Trent Fox
Jailer
Republican Primary
William H. Harper
Joe Don Doom
Douglas L. Martin Sr.
Coroner
Republican Primary
Dewayne Trafford
Kevin A. Lane
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Elbert Bennett
Jan Vied
Donnie Conway
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Shirley Boyd Gray
Clyde Harvey Ortt
Jeff Boone
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jennifer Choate
Brent Stallins
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jeffrey Alex Simms
Trent Burton
Chase Peyton Mitchell
56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division
Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson