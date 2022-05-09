2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Fulton County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 1
Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
Fulton County Judge-Executive
Democratic incumbent Jim Martin is uncontested.
Fulton County Sheriff
Democratic Primary
Chad Allen Parker
Derek Goodson
Fulton County Coroner
Democratic Primary
Timothy Darren Hulin
Martha A. Newton
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Jim Paitsel
Billy "Bubba" Nelms
3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Betty Abernathy
Matt Moss
Constable
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jay Black
Christopher Edmaiston