2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Fulton County

WKMS
Published May 9, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT
U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
There is no Democratic nominee.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Fulton County Judge-Executive

Democratic incumbent Jim Martin is uncontested.
Learn more about Martin in this story.

Fulton County Sheriff

Democratic Primary
Chad Allen Parker
Derek Goodson

Fulton County Coroner

Democratic Primary
Timothy Darren Hulin
Martha A. Newton

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Jim Paitsel
Billy "Bubba" Nelms

3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Betty Abernathy
Matt Moss

Constable

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jay Black
Christopher Edmaiston

2022 Primary Election Guide
