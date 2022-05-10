2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Christian County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Ky. State House District 8

Republican Primary

Larry Curling

Walker Wood Thomas

There will be no Democratic Primary. Pam Dossett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.

Ky. State House District 9

Republican incumbent Myron Dossett is unopposed for the GOP nomination. He'll face unopposed Democratic nominee Bianca Crockett in fall's general election.

Ky. State House District 16

Republican incumbent Jason Petrie is unopposed. There is no Democrat filed for this race.



Christian County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Jerry W. Gilliam

Tommy McGraw

Dan Mason

Katie Moyer

Democratic incumbent Steve Tribble is unopposed. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in fall's general election.

Magistrate

4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Darrell L. Gustafson

J.E. Pryor

6th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Phillip Peterson

James McKnight

7th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Michael Walker

Russ Guffey

Constable

8th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Mike O. "Bubba" Haddock

Matthew Newton

Hopkinsville Mayor

Republican Primary

James R. Knight Jr.

Vince Farrell

Democratic Primary

Alethea M. West

Michael Pendleton

Hopkinsville City Council

Ward 5

Republican Primary

Amy Craig

Anna Norris

Ward 7

Republican Primary

Mark A. Graham

Doug Wilcox

Ward 9

Republican Primary

Jamie Lynn Lienberger

Ardell Glenn Owens

Ward 12

Republican Primary

Elizabeth Draude

Matthew Handy