2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Christian County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State House District 8
Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
There will be no Democratic Primary. Pam Dossett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Learn more about Dossett in this story.
Ky. State House District 9
Republican incumbent Myron Dossett is unopposed for the GOP nomination. He'll face unopposed Democratic nominee Bianca Crockett in fall's general election.
Ky. State House District 16
Republican incumbent Jason Petrie is unopposed. There is no Democrat filed for this race.
Christian County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Jerry W. Gilliam
Tommy McGraw
Dan Mason
Katie Moyer
Democratic incumbent Steve Tribble is unopposed. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in fall's general election.
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Magistrate
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Darrell L. Gustafson
J.E. Pryor
6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Phillip Peterson
James McKnight
7th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Michael Walker
Russ Guffey
Constable
8th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Mike O. "Bubba" Haddock
Matthew Newton
Hopkinsville Mayor
Republican Primary
James R. Knight Jr.
Vince Farrell
Democratic Primary
Alethea M. West
Michael Pendleton
Hopkinsville City Council
Ward 5
Republican Primary
Amy Craig
Anna Norris
Ward 7
Republican Primary
Mark A. Graham
Doug Wilcox
Ward 9
Republican Primary
Jamie Lynn Lienberger
Ardell Glenn Owens
Ward 12
Republican Primary
Elizabeth Draude
Matthew Handy