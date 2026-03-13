‘March Meatness’ event in Paducah aims to bring community together – and feed them

One of Kentucky’s most unusual historical stories –the mysterious “meat shower” – reportedly took place 150 years ago this month . A Paducah resident is turning the strange Kentucky story into a reason to bring people together – minus the meat falling from the sky.

Event organizer Will Brandon said the idea for “March Meatness,” taking place on Saturday, came to him when he learned the strange legend would reach its 150th anniversary this month. Brandon decided to turn the unusual story into a way to bring the community together during a time when many people are feeling the weight of current events. And, he said, there may be no better way to bring people together than with food.

“If I gotta do some free food or something to bring people together, to remind people that our neighbors aren't scary and they're not something to fear? Let's do it,” Brandon said.

At the center of the event is a massive barbecue effort. Brandon said with the help of Buzzard Brothers BBQ, nearly 500 pounds of pulled pork is expected to be prepared – enough to create more than 1,000 pulled pork sandwiches for people attending throughout the afternoon.

Attendees can also expect live music, games and custom event merchandise. Brandon said local businesses have also stepped in to help bring the event to life. Mighty Tees Screen Printing & Design has created custom March Meatness merchandise and a limited supply of shirts. River City Printing is even designing a themed photo backdrop featuring flying meat, giving visitors a fun place to snap pictures and lean into the unusual story that inspired the event.

The event is free and open to the community. Brandon said any donations collected will go to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, a nonprofit addressing homelessness and hunger in the community.

Brandon said the event is not about profit, but about reminding people that they are not alone and that community still matters.

“I hope people leave here with something to think about that’s not miserable,” Brandon says. “Every day can feel emotional, and it’s tiring being on the internet and constantly seeing bad news. There’s enough of that already. There needs to be a space where people don’t have to feel that. I want to create that space – but I can’t do it alone. Community is more than just talking about it, it’s doing it. I want to show people that it’s still possible, that it still exists, and that we can do it together.”

March Meatness will be held Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Paducah’s Farmers’ Market.

