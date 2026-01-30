Death of inmate at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex linked to winter storm

One of the deaths being attributed to the severe winter storm was an inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex. Officials say 48-year-old Marvin Knuckles was part of an inmate work crew removing snow and ice at the prison.

The press release issued by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said that Knuckles sustained a head injury and was transported to the Appalachian Regional Hospital, where he died.

When asked about the death, Governor Andy Beshear stated that the state is thoroughly investigating it.

"We're going to make sure that we are fully looking at all of the policies and procedures and whether or not they were followed. I want to make sure we are fully transparent about what happened in this instance, that we get to the bottom with it with all of the facts, both good and bad. I think that the family deserves that," he said.

Governor Beshear said it is important to gather all of the facts.

"I want to make sure we go through the investigations, and make sure that we get all of the facts, instead of conjecture or the rest.," he said. "I think, I know we will let the truth speak for itself, again, good or bad."

The Governor said the Kentucky State Police is investigating the death. An autopsy is pending.

Department of Corrections policy requires that all inmate deaths be reported to the Kentucky State Police.

"This tragic accident is one that we work to avoid each day as we protect those in our custody," Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Keith Jackson said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Knuckles and to our correctional staff. We will conduct a thorough review of this situation to better prevent this from happening again."

The death toll from the severe winter storm currently stands at 12.



