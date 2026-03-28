Officers fatally shoot Paducah man after KSP says he stabbed parole agent

Kentucky State Police say probation and parole officers shot and killed a Paducah man Friday morning after he allegedly stabbed one of them.

According to a KSP release, three parole officers conducted a home visit to a Paducah residence on Friday shortly before noon.

KSP officials say that 22-year-old Rayshawn Tucker, who was not the person officers were intending to check in with at the home visit, stabbed one of the parole officers. At least two of the officers then shot at Tucker, according to the KSP release.

Tucker was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The release also indicated that two of the officers were also taken to local hospitals for treatment after the incident, though only one was listed as being injured. Both were released later that day.

KSP is investigating the officer-involved shooting.