The prosecutor for Montgomery County will not be pursuing criminal charges against the student who tied a shoelace noose on a tree on the campus of Austin Peay State University.

District Attorney Robert Nash called the incident “offensive” but says the facts of the case and state code don’t warrant prosecution.

The noose was found Nov. 20 on a tree near Harvill Hall. A student came forward to campus police, and the university indicated the display was not motivated by “racial hatred.”

Students protested, demanding accountability, and campus officials agreed to an open house meeting.

The university says the student has been referred to the student conduct process.

“We are an Austin Peay family,” President Mike Licari wrote. “Acts of racism or violence have no place on our campus. We stand with those who have felt fear and harm, and answer the calls to action and accountability. Through this work, our campus will be stronger.”

APSU says counseling will be available and leaders are encouraging people to come forward about discrimination or harassment.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News