Former Murray State provost sues university over breach of contract

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published December 1, 2025 at 6:08 PM CST
Murray State University

Murray State University is facing a lawsuit from the school’s former provost.

Tim Todd served as the school’s vice president of academic affairs for five years.

In August, MSU officials said Todd would leave his post and return to his role as a tenured faculty member. But in a lawsuit filed last week, Todd’s attorneys claim that the school’s new president, Ron Patterson, breached the former provost’s contract by firing him from that office without cause.

According to the lawsuit, the demotion cost Todd more than $120,000 in pay for this school year.

Meanwhile, Murray State is hosting community meetings this week for finalists for Todd’s former position.
