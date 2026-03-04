Lawsuit against Murray State dismissed after university, former provost reach out-of-court agreement

A Kentucky judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Murray State University filed by former provost Tim Todd.

According to a court order issued late last week, the lawsuit was dismissed after the court was advised that the parties have “resolved all claims” related to the legal action.

Todd filed the lawsuit in late November, accusing university leaders of firing him from the leadership role without cause. He returned to his position as a tenured faculty member at Murray State in November, according to a university press release.

Both Murray State and an attorney for Todd say the parties reached an “amicable” agreement resolving the case.

Murray State is still searching for a new provost. Rose Marie Ward from the University of Cincinnati was offered the position in December, but turned it down.

Murray State is hosting three town hall meetings this week for a new slate of finalists for the academic leadership role.