© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawsuit against Murray State dismissed after university, former provost reach out-of-court agreement

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published March 4, 2026 at 9:32 AM CST
Murray State University

A Kentucky judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Murray State University filed by former provost Tim Todd.

According to a court order issued late last week, the lawsuit was dismissed after the court was advised that the parties have “resolved all claims” related to the legal action.

Todd filed the lawsuit in late November, accusing university leaders of firing him from the leadership role without cause. He returned to his position as a tenured faculty member at Murray State in November, according to a university press release.

Both Murray State and an attorney for Todd say the parties reached an “amicable” agreement resolving the case.

Murray State is still searching for a new provost. Rose Marie Ward from the University of Cincinnati was offered the position in December, but turned it down.

Murray State is hosting three town hall meetings this week for a new slate of finalists for the academic leadership role.
Tags
Education Murray State UniversityMurray State University Provost
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her husband, Alex, and their two dogs.
See stories by Hannah Saad
Related Content