KSP Investigating Human Remains Found Near Cadiz

Kentucky State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in Trigg County. The remains were found at the woodline of a Trigg County cemetery off Old Rocky Point Road near Cadiz.

KSP detectives report remains were decomposed, and there was no form of identification with the body. An autopsy is scheduled for August 7 at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville. The investigation is ongoing by Detective David Dick.

KSP asks anyone with information regarding the human remains to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Anonymous tips can be given through the KSP app or by calling 1-800-222-5555