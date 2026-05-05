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Jesse Williams, soulful blues artist from North Georgia, makes Live Lunch debut May 15

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:54 AM CDT

Jesse Williams and her band make their Live Lunch debut on Friday, May 15, at 12 pm. Hailing from north Georgia, singer-songwriter and guitarist Jesse Williams creates music deeply grounded in soulful vocals, earthy lyrics, and grooving blues. With a sparse lineup of only three players, Williams and her rhythm section command every room and stage they play, taking listeners on a cathartic and exciting musical journey.

Williams won the Eddie's Attic 55th Bi-Annual Songwriter Shootout in November 2024, joining a list of winners that includes Jennifer Nettles and Cory Jones, John Mayer and Clay Cook, Tyler Childers, and more. She has also been featured in major music publications, such as Guitar Player, for receiving a shout-out from acclaimed blues musician Joe Bonamassa.

The Jesse Williams Band visits the WKMS studios ahead of a fundraising concert for HollerGirl Music Festival, based out of East Kentucky. "Raisin' Hell For Her" features Swift Silver, Luna & the Mountain Jets, and the Jesse Williams Band at the Green Lantern in Lexington, Kentucky, starting at 8 pm. HollerGirl is a non-profit festival dedicated to amplifying women's voices in music and offering a safe space to heal, grow, and celebrate life.

For more information on Jesse Williams, visit her website or social media page. Her latest full-length debut, Keep Steady, is available on all streaming platforms.

Join Tracy Ross for another installment of the Sounds Good Live Lunch series on Friday, May 15, at 12 pm. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.
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Sounds Good Conversations Live LunchSounds Good Live LunchLive Lunch series
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
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