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West Kentucky post-hardcore band Just South of Antarctica makes Live Lunch debut October 30

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published October 26, 2026 at 11:15 PM CDT

West Kentucky post-hardcore band Just South of Antarctica makes their Live Lunch debut on Friday, October 30, at 12 pm. The WKMS Battle of the Bands 2026 finalists will perform ahead of the release of their album, Brace For Impact, on November 6. There will be a release show at Pipers Tea and Coffee in Paducah, Kentucky, on November 7 featuring Just South of Antarctica, Sea-Foam, and Given to Dreams.

Other upcoming shows include Bowling Green on Nov. 8, Murray on Nov. 12, and Paducah on Nov. 21. To learn more about Just South of Antarctica, visit their Instagram, Facebook, or Bandcamp page.

Tune in to hear guitar-driven rock by an active and beloved band of the local music scene on the next installment of Live Lunch on Friday, October 30 at 12 noon. You can listen on air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.
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Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
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