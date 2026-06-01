Murray retro rock band, Melanie A. Davis & the Madness, returns to Live Lunch on June 5

Melanie A. Davis & the Madness, a retro rock band based out of Murray, Kentucky, returns to WKMS Live Lunch on Friday, June 5, in support of their latest album, It's a Beautiful Day on the Troll Farm, which comes out on that same day. Their Live Lunch performance helps kick off a two-week tour across the eastern United States, which includes stops in West Kentucky, Nashville, New York City, Chattanooga, Columbus, Evansville, and beyond.

Davis' sound has continued to evolve since her first appearances on Live Lunch in the late 2010s. What started as acoustic, folk-inspired originals slowly moved toward the rock 'n' roll realm as she began touring and recording with her backing band, the Madness. Today, the group boasts a unique blend of 1960s pop, 1970s rock, 1990s alternative, and a touch of classic country. Front and center are Davis' lyrics, which range from sociopolitical to introspective to hopeful to sardonic.

MADATM's latest album, It's a Beautiful Day on the Troll Farm, focuses on the roles technology, capitalism, and social media play in our daily lives. From the retro, French pop-esque "Deadeye Dick" to the ultra-1990s "Dear Computer" to the moody bossa nova groove of "Party of the Millennial", the album weaves through feelings of anger, despair, courage, confidence, and much in between. It's a Beautiful Day on the Troll Farm will be available on Davis' Bandcamp, followed by most major streaming outlets, starting on June 5. Hard copies of the album on CD and vinyl will also be available at record stores and other local businesses by the end of the month.

Although Davis and her band leave town immediately following their Live Lunch performance, MADATM will return to West Kentucky for a special two-hour set at Boyd's Tavern in Cadiz, Kentucky. The show is free to attend and begins at 6 pm. For more information on Davis and her upcoming tour dates, visit her website or Facebook page.

Join Tracy Ross for the next Live Lunch featuring Melanie A. Davis & the Madness on Friday, June 5, at 12 pm. Listen on-air or on the WKMS website. (No video stream will be available for this performance.) Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.