Late this summer, a former western Kentucky judge got a ticket for driving 25 miles over the speed limit in a school zone. A few months later, police clocked him going 90 in a 35 mph zone.

And after a local journalist wrote about James “Jamie” Jamison’s citations, he ended up with another charge: doxxing the reporter.

Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts James "Jamie" Jameson served as a circuit judge in Marshall and Calloway counties from 2015 to 2022.

Jameson is a former circuit court judge who served Marshall and Calloway counties from 2015 to 2022. He now runs a private law and insurance firm in Murray .

Jameson received a criminal complaint summons in early November charging him with disseminating personally identifying information.

The complaint highlights Facebook comments he made on a post from The Murray Sentinel – an award-winning nonprofit news website that is a member of the Kentucky Press Association and the Institute for Nonprofit News . Jameson shared personal information about the outlet’s editor, Jessica Paine, according to the complaint. Some of his comments mentioned that she is a single mother who works out of her home. Paine, who runs the news website’s social media accounts, said she deleted Jameson’s comments and has since blocked him from The Murray Sentinel’s Facebook page.

Paine, who regularly reports on crime and court proceedings in far western Kentucky, said she knew there were risks of people trying to find her personal information to intimidate her when she entered the journalism field. But Paine feels the situation has changed now that it’s easier to find her personal information on social media since her reporting on Jameson’s traffic charges.

“I was vulnerable before on some levels. But because of my job – I don't report things that everybody likes – I think it is reasonable to be concerned that somebody might want to act on hard feelings against me,” Paine said.

A Kentucky law passed in 2021 makes doxxing – the sharing of personal identifying information like a person’s home address or their contact information with the intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass or frighten someone – a misdemeanor.

Jameson did not respond to a request for comment from WKMS. However, in a Nov. 5 Facebook post, the former judge denied having any malicious intent when he shared Paine’s personal information.

Jameson’s misdemeanor charge comes at a time when journalists are facing more online attacks and threats to their physical safety while conducting their work.

“It can have a chilling effect, and it could cause that type of intimidation [that] can cause journalists to not cover certain things,” said Kelly McBride, chair of Poynter’s Newmark Ethics Center . “But most journalists do the work because they are passionate about telling the truth and holding the powerful accountable, and so they realize that it's a risk that they have signed up for.”

It is also not the first time Jameson has been accused of intimidating journalists. He was removed from his elected judicial office in 2022 in part because Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission found he used the position to manipulate media coverage on at least one occasion.

Two high-speed incidents

Jameson was cited twice in the span of just a few months for speeding. According to The Murray Sentinel , a Marshall County sheriff’s deputy clocked Jameson driving 70 mph in a 45 mph school zone in late August. In a separate incident on Oct. 1, another Marshall County police officer reported Jameson drove 90 mph in a 35 mph zone .

The Murray Sentinel published an article Oct. 18 about Jameson’s speeding incident from earlier that month after Paine said she received a tip. The next day, The Murray Sentinel shared the article on Facebook.

According to screenshots shared with WKMS , Jameson left several comments criticizing the Sentinel’s decision to cover his traffic infractions and disclosing that Paine works from her house.

Screenshot courtesy of Jessica Paine

“If they only knew that this [so] called [website] was run by a single person who doesn’t have a job that runs it out of her home,” Jameson wrote. “Jessica Paine of,” followed by an address. Paine said the address is on the same street where her home is located, but contained a typo.

Paine texted Jameson afterward, saying, “How dare you dox me on Facebook!!” according to screenshots of text messages Paine shared with WKMS.

In response, Jameson told Paine that her address was listed in public records. After some back and forth, Jameson sent a message to Paine that led her to report the interactions to Kentucky State Police.

“Don’t post BS about me or I will focus my attention on you. I don’t have judicial ethics rules that applied [sic] to me any longer. I’m a normal individual. And I think I might start my own media source. And hide behind the first amendment [sic] to pick on people. I wonder how that will turn out for you?” Jameson texted Paine in part.

“There won’t be further drama from me,” he continued. “It will be action. Perfectly permissible and legal action, but it will be action and I promise you it will get your attention.”

Two days after The Murray Sentinel published its first article on Jameson’s October speeding ticket, he pleaded guilty to the charge – paying $218 in fines and court fees. Jameson previously pleaded guilty to the summer speeding infraction in late September.

In the weeks since the articles published, other accounts – including one associated with Jameson’s wife and a page with over 10,000 followers claiming to be run by a group of freelance journalists – have shared where people can find her home address on publicly accessible state websites.

Since then, Paine has made security updates in her home.

“For the first time in my life, I'm considering owning a gun and getting a concealed carry permit, which is, really, a foreign concept to me,” Paine said. “I've rearranged furniture in my room so that I can easily barricade myself in there if I need to to buy some time.”

Prior history of media intimidation

Jameson was previously accused of intimidating reporters during his tenure as a judge. The state’s Judicial Conduct Commission outlined seven misconduct charges against him, including accusations of using his elected position to manipulate media coverage and silence reporters at WKMS . The commission ultimately removed Jameson from office days before the 2022 general election, when he lost his reelection bid .

The Kentucky Supreme Court later dismissed two of those seven misconduct charges, but upheld the remaining counts – including the one detailing Jameson’s attempt to coerce a former WKMS station manager into not pursuing a story regarding Jameson walking inside of the Marshall County courthouse in a t-shirt, boxers and socks prior to business hours.

According to screenshots of a Nov. 5 Facebook post obtained by WKMS, Jameson said he believed Paine covered his speeding tickets in retaliation for complaints about her reporting a few years earlier.

“Ms. Paine has convinced some law enforcement officer (without speaking to me about it) that I may have violated a constitutionally questionable new Kentucky law intended to protect people from intentionally being harassed in a dangerous way on the internet (like sharing their home address with the intent that someone do something bad to them). I did NO SUCH THING,” Jameson wrote.

In the post, Jameson argued that he posted the Sentinel’s address to demonstrate that the outlet is “run more by a person, not a large media group,” and said the business listing did not indicate that the address was a personal one.

However, in one of Jameson’s comments made on The Murray Sentinel’s Oct. 19 Facebook post, he acknowledged that Paine works from her home.

Press freedoms in Kentucky and across the country

This year, the United States had its lowest ranking in 25 years in the Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index . Amid President Donald Trump’s second term, the organization found that the president’s attempts to censor government information and punish media that criticize his actions have contributed to a “significant and prolonged decline in press freedom.”

Kelly McBride, NPR’s public editor and chair of Poynter’s Newmark Ethics Center , said most journalists enter the profession with the understanding that the topics they cover could generate attention from dangerous people or groups – especially if they report on topics like wars, civil rights movements and hate speech. While she said threatening journalists could affect the coverage community members see, it could also lead to the opposite of what the aggressor intended.

“When you attack [journalists], you almost give them more reason to cover you. So it never works,” she said.

McBride said it’s worth the public’s attention when government officials or other high-profile individuals start attacking those who are trying to keep their communities informed.

“How powerful people treat journalists who are criticizing them tells you a lot about the character of the powerful person,” McBride said.

Despite her personal information being more publicly accessible in the weeks since The Murray Sentinel published its first article on Jameson’s recent speeding tickets, Paine said she’s undeterred.

“It's not going to impact my reporting,” Paine said. “I'm not going to be scared, and I'm not going to be bullied into not telling stories that are in the public interest.”

Jameson’s next hearing related to the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for Dec. 11 in Calloway District Court.

Editor’s note: Reporter Hannah Saad did not work at WKMS at the time Jameson tried to influence coverage. To avoid any potential ethical conflict, this story was edited by Kentucky Public Radio and Louisville Public Media.

