© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Trigg County

WKMS
Published May 9, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT
vote_voting_lightwise_123rf_stock_photo_0.jpg
LIGHTWISE, 123RF STOCK PHOTO
/

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 5

Republican incumbent Mary Beth Imes is uncontested. There is no GOP primary opponent and no Democrat is filed for the race.

Ky. State House District 8

Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas
See a more in-depth profile of this race
There will be no Democratic Primary. Pam Dossett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Learn more about Dossett in this story.

Trigg County Judge-Executive

Republican incumbent Stan Humphries is uncontested.
Learn more about Humphries in this story. 

Trigg County Property Valuation Administrator

Republican Primary
Jon Goodwin
Lauren Fowler
James A. Kyler

Magistrate

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Joshua Dale Adams
Cameron Sumner

5th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Kenneth Wayne Cherry
Alana Baker Dunn

6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Will Ezell
Lucas Hale
Patrick Bush
Michael Todd Anderson
Billy Hop Calhoun

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson

Tags

2022 Primary Election Guide
Related Content