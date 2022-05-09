2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Trigg County
U.S. Senator
Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
Ky. State House District 5
Republican incumbent Mary Beth Imes is uncontested. There is no GOP primary opponent and no Democrat is filed for the race.
Ky. State House District 8
Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas
See a more in-depth profile of this race.
There will be no Democratic Primary. Pam Dossett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.
Learn more about Dossett in this story.
Trigg County Judge-Executive
Republican incumbent Stan Humphries is uncontested.
Learn more about Humphries in this story.
Trigg County Property Valuation Administrator
Republican Primary
Jon Goodwin
Lauren Fowler
James A. Kyler
Magistrate
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Joshua Dale Adams
Cameron Sumner
5th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Kenneth Wayne Cherry
Alana Baker Dunn
6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Will Ezell
Lucas Hale
Patrick Bush
Michael Todd Anderson
Billy Hop Calhoun
56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division
Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson