2022 Primary Election Voter Guide: Trigg County

U.S. Senator

Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

Ky. State House District 5

Republican incumbent Mary Beth Imes is uncontested. There is no GOP primary opponent and no Democrat is filed for the race.



Ky. State House District 8

Republican Primary

Larry Curling

Walker Wood Thomas

See a more in-depth profile of this race.

There will be no Democratic Primary. Pam Dossett was uncontested and will be the Democratic nominee in fall's general election.

Learn more about Dossett in this story.

Trigg County Judge-Executive

Republican incumbent Stan Humphries is uncontested.

Learn more about Humphries in this story.

Trigg County Property Valuation Administrator

Republican Primary

Jon Goodwin

Lauren Fowler

James A. Kyler

Magistrate

3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Joshua Dale Adams

Cameron Sumner

5th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Kenneth Wayne Cherry

Alana Baker Dunn

6th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Will Ezell

Lucas Hale

Patrick Bush

Michael Todd Anderson

Billy Hop Calhoun

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan

Brandon Knoth

Matt Schalk

Jennifer S. Nelson