The Kentucky Parole Board on Tuesday rejected early release for a driver who sped through a Hopkinsville industrial park at 90 mph, crossed the center line and slammed into a vehicle that had just left a factory parking lot.

Photo courtesy Nancy Tucker / via Kentucky Lantern Adrian Tucker was an advanced manufacturing technician working at an auto plant in Hopkinsville

Killed in the crash on Dec. 22, 2023 was Adrian Tucker, 34, an advanced manufacturing technologist at an auto plant.

His mother, Nancy Tucker, waged a years-long battle to uncover the facts surrounding the fatal crash, as the Lantern reported last month. Nancy Tucker used the Kentucky Open Records Act and a state Supreme Court ruling in a different case to finally obtain investigators’ files from the Hopkinsville Police Department. The state legislature in 2025 quickly undid the Supreme Court ruling for other Kentuckians by allowing police to reject records requests without a detailed explanation of why.

The driver, Jaden Johnson, 21, pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter and agreed to serve 85% of a five-year sentence. The judge stipulated in writing that Johnson was to serve 85% of the sentence. His term began Oct. 24, 2025, according to state records.

Nancy Tucker and other family members and friends submitted written statements opposing Johnson’s release and also appeared before the parole board Monday.

Nancy Tucker said she was told during the Monday hearing that because of credits Johnson will become eligible for mandatory supervised release as early as April, which she said felt like a “slap in the face.”

Nancy Tucker said she is grateful to Parole Board members for their decision.

“It’s Thanksgiving week and I am thankful that the Parole Board rejected early release for Johnson,” she said.

Police found a liquor bottle and evidence of marijuana use in Johnson’s car but he was never tested for drugs or alcohol after being airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Johnson told the parole board Tuesday that he had suffered a dislocated hip in the crash.

This article was originally reported by the Kentucky Lantern.