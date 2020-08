Kentucky State Police have identified the human remains found last week in Trigg County as 25-year-old Cameron M. Phillips of Powderly, Kentucky.

KSP Post 1 detectives interviewed multiple individuals and collected evidence over the weekend. Detectives arrested 31-year-old Montie E. Streeval of Cadiz Monday morning.

He was lodged in the Christian County Jail and charged with Murder and Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.

The investigation is ongoing.