What's on your ballot in western Kentucky? Find out here.

Voters in western Kentucky will have a say on races and initiatives at the federal, state and local levels on election day.

There are some races and amendment questions that will be on every voter’s ballot in WKMS’s far western Kentucky coverage area. Those include:

President and Vice President



Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance (Republican Party)

Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz (Democratic Party)

Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou (Kentucky Party)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan (Independent) (**Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign in August)

in August) Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis (Independent)

Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat (Libertarian Party)

U.S. Representative in Congress, 1st Congressional District



James R. Comer (Republican Party)

Erin Marshall (Democratic Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals 1st Appellate District 2nd Division (Unexpired Term) (Nonpartisan)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Constitutional Amendment 1: Are you in favor of amending Sections 145 and 155 of the Constitution of Kentucky to prohibit persons who are not citizens of the United States from being allowed to vote in the Commonwealth of Kentucky? (full proposed amended text available here)

Yes

No

Constitutional Amendment 2: To give parents choices in educational opportunities for their children, are you in favor of enabling the General Assembly to provide financial support for the education costs of students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are outside the system of common (public) schools by amending the Constitution of Kentucky? (full proposed amended text available here)

Yes

No

To find city and county-specific races, check out WKMS’s compilation of those races here:

More profiles of candidates running for state offices can be found in the Kentucky Public Radio Voter Guide.

Some races, like certain state Senate and House contests, span multiple counties. Some counties – including McCracken, Trigg and Christian – are split into multiple state House districts .

Voters can find their precinct, Senate district and House district information by visiting govote.ky.gov , clicking on the “Review Your Registration or Absentee Ballot Status” tab and entering their name and date of birth.

Excused in-person absentee voting is open on Oct. 24 and 25 and Oct. 28-30. Voters must meet one of the outlined requirements to cast a ballot during this period.

No-excuse in-person early voting runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Early voting locations by county can be found on the State Board of Elections website .

Mail-in absentee ballots can no longer be requested. Anyone who requested mail-in absentee ballots must return them to their county clerk by 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 in order for their vote to be counted.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

